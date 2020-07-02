Advertisement

Columbia county deputy honored for life-saving actions

By Walker Thomas
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida sheriff’s deputy is being honored for actions that saved a life. At a ceremony Wednesday in Columbia county, sheriff Mark Hunter awarded deputy Anthony Cortese the sheriff’s office life-saving award.

The medal was for his actions at Lake City Middle School in February. A maintenance worker fell from a ladder. When Cortese arrived, the man was not breathing and had no pulse. The deputy performed CPR until paramedics arrived, saving the man’s life.

