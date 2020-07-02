Advertisement

Columbia County School District releases three- option reopening plan

School bus
School bus(WRDW)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Another North Central Florida school district has released its plan for reopening school in the fall.

The Columbia County school district’s reopening plan addresses different ways students may continue their education when classes start back on August 10.

There’s the traditional campus instruction option. In that option, parents can send their children to school where classes will be taught with a few modifications that include the use of CDC guidelines with social distancing and masks.

There’s the Columbia Homeroom Virtual option, where students can receive virtual instruction daily from a teacher with the option to return to in-person classes at an agreed-upon time.

Finally, there’s the distance learning option. If the pandemic worsens the district is prepared to return all classes to a distance learning model. Students will utilize Google classroom.

You can read the full plan here.

