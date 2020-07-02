Community thanks first responders

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -It all started on Facebook.

“We started the page...just to say thank you,” Howard Rodgers said. “From the police officers to the volunteer firefighters to the dispatchers to the medical personnel--everybody that goes out to a call or is involved in a call that doesn’t ever really get to hear an honest thank you or a pat on the back or shake of the hand.”

Rodgers dropped off truckloads of bottles of water to his first responders--all two thousand bottles.

“It’s too often these days that they don’t hear a thank you and it’s just nice to say ‘Hey, you know what, we appreciate what you do.”’

A good portion of the firefighters in Putnam County are volunteers.

They say those donations and ‘thank you’s’ go a long way.

Fire Chief Gary Warren said, “Just yesterday I was at a store and someone recognized me.”

“He said that he really appreciated that I saved his mother about two years ago,” he said. “Things like that really make you feel good inside.”

I asked Rodgers if he could say anything to his county’s first responders what would it be.

He responded, “I’ve got goosebumps; I would just say thank you very much.”

“The haters are there, but the majority of the county the majority of the people in Putnam County, all 827 mi.² of it, we all appreciate everything you’re doing,” he said.

If you’d like to find out how you can get involved, head over to the Facebook page.

