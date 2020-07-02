Advertisement

Community thanks first responders

Putnam County community thanks first responders
Putnam County community thanks first responders(Nicole Rogers)
By Nicole Rogers
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -It all started on Facebook.

“We started the page...just to say thank you,” Howard Rodgers said. “From the police officers to the volunteer firefighters to the dispatchers to the medical personnel--everybody that goes out to a call or is involved in a call that doesn’t ever really get to hear an honest thank you or a pat on the back or shake of the hand.”

Rodgers dropped off truckloads of bottles of water to his first responders--all two thousand bottles.

“It’s too often these days that they don’t hear a thank you and it’s just nice to say ‘Hey, you know what, we appreciate what you do.”’

A good portion of the firefighters in Putnam County are volunteers.

They say those donations and ‘thank you’s’ go a long way.

Fire Chief Gary Warren said, “Just yesterday I was at a store and someone recognized me.”

“He said that he really appreciated that I saved his mother about two years ago,” he said. “Things like that really make you feel good inside.”

I asked Rodgers if he could say anything to his county’s first responders what would it be.

He responded, “I’ve got goosebumps; I would just say thank you very much.”

“The haters are there, but the majority of the county the majority of the people in Putnam County, all 827 mi.² of it, we all appreciate everything you’re doing,” he said.

If you’d like to find out how you can get involved, head over to the Facebook page.

Facebook Page

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man released from Marion County jail after filing suit against sheriff

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Louis Payton, 74, filed suit against the sheriff for being held in what he called "unsanitary conditions" during the pandemic. In an order signed by Fifth Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti, Payton was released from jail.

News

Firework sales boom as Fourth of July holiday approaches - clipped version

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Firework sales boom as Fourth of July holiday approaches

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
Several events and firework shows have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but there may still be a way for residents to show off their Independence Day pride with some patriotic pyrotechnics despite the virus.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

Latest News

News

Lubavitch-Chabad at UF holds free mask distribution

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student & Community Center will hold a drive-up mask distribution Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm.

News

Alachua biotech company receives $42 million contract from DOD

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Ology Bioservices, a vaccine and biologic company, was awarded a contract of up to $42 million to continue developing an antibody to Botulism.

News

Alachua County Democrats host candidates for county commission seats

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Alachua County Democrats hosted another virtual candidates forum via Zoom and streamed on Facebook.

News

Hipp Kids Camp open for children interested in theatre

Updated: 20 hours ago
A community theatre isn't letting the pandemic stop kids from getting their time in the spotlight.

News

COVID-19 Infections Delay UF Reopening Plan Release

Updated: 22 hours ago
The recent spike in COVID-19 has delayed the University of Florida's reopening plan for fall classes.

News

Marion County Officials investigating plane crash

Updated: 22 hours ago
Marion County officials are investigating what led to a small plane crashing in Ocala, killing the pilot.