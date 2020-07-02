Advertisement

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.
The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.(Source: NBC12)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

A FedEx spokesperson released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.”

The Redskins play at FedExField Stadium in Landover, Maryland. FedEx President and CEO Fred Smith is a minority owner and has been since 2003.

Thursday’s request comes one day after AdWeek reported investment firms and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion asked FedEx, Nike and other businesses to terminate their sponsorship with the Redskins over the name.

The team has been under fire for decades over its controversial moniker with many calling it a racial slur against Native Americans.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has been adamant in his opposition to the name change.

Thursday’s move is arguably the most compelling in the battle over the brand. Right now, there’s no word on what might happen with FedEx if the team keeps its name.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”

Latest News

News

Man released from Marion County jail after filing suit against sheriff

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Louis Payton, 74, filed suit against the sheriff for being held in what he called "unsanitary conditions" during the pandemic. In an order signed by Fifth Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti, Payton was released from jail.

News

Firework sales boom as Fourth of July holiday approaches - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

News

Firework sales boom as Fourth of July holiday approaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Several events and firework shows have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but there may still be a way for residents to show off their Independence Day pride with some patriotic pyrotechnics despite the virus.

News

Community thanks first responders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
“We started the page...just to say thank you,” Howard Rodgers said.

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.