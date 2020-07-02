Advertisement

FHSAA looks at possibility of delaying fall sports

No "One Size Fits All" likely for entire state
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Given the spike in COVID-19 cases statewide, there is growing momentum towards putting off the start of the high school fall sports season. An FHSAA Task Force met Wednesday to discuss alternatives, as right now the scheduled start of fall practices on July 27th appears unlikely in several regions.

Most of the recommendations are aimed at buying more time to make a fully informed decision. One idea that is picking up steam would be to allow different districts to make their own determinations, but also to start practices no earlier than August 10th. This suggestion enables districts to keep their options open for one of four possible start dates.

No actions were taken at the meeting, the Task Force can only make proposals that will go before the FHSAA Board of Directors.

Another idea, based on feedback from 40 coaches, included beginning practices on September 8th, kicking off the season itself in early October, and playing a 10-game season into December, but not holding a state series.

Yet another discussion centered around potentially delaying any final decision on the fate of fall sports until the start of school itself.

