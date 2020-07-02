Firework sales boom as Fourth of July holiday approaches

MARION CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Several events and firework shows have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but there may still be a way for residents to show off their Independence Day pride with some patriotic pyrotechnics despite the virus.

In April of this year, Governor DeSantis passed a law allowing the legal use of fireworks on three holidays, one of those being the Fourth of July.

Because events have been canceled, that has several people going out to buy their own fireworks for their own private shows, and with the state’s exception, they can do so legally.

“The demand is strong this year. It’s stronger than it ever has been in the past,” said Tim Hensel, Owner of Silver Springs Fireworks, located on Maricamp Road.

The average person would normally spend a few hundred dollars on fireworks, Hensel said, but with so many events cancelled, he’s seeing a different sales pattern.

“What I’ve found is this year, more than in the past, you’ve got families pooling together, they’re putting their funds together and instead of them going out and buying $150, $200 for fireworks they’re buying $1,000, 1200, 1300 hundred dollars and they’re putting their money together,” Hensel added.

But before you light up the sky, there are some things to keep in mind.

Ocala Fire Rescue recommends, if residents are going to partake in a small gathering or use fireworks, to follow these safety guidelines:

· Only buy fireworks from a licensed seller (not from someone on the street or someone’s house)

· Read and follow the directions on the fireworks before lighting them

· Have water handy in case of an emergency

· Only use fireworks in an open, outdoor area

· Light the fireworks on a hard surface and be cautious of any wind

· Have a designated person to set off the fireworks who avoids alcohol and does not wear loose clothing

· Make sure that the designated person wears safety goggles and close-toed shoes

· Do not alter or combine fireworks

· Aim the firework away from houses, dry leaves, flammable materials, and people

· Never extend a body part over the device

· Light one firework at a time

· Never relight a “dud” firework

· Wait 20 minutes after setting off the firework to approach it, and then soak it in water

And residents will have to follow laws set forth by their municipality. In Ocala, fireworks and sparklers are not allowed to be used in city parks or public spaces. Any police officer, fire officer, or deputy sheriff is authorized to take fireworks in such cases.

