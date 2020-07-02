Florida breaks new record of COVID-19 cases with more than 10,000 cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -More than 10,000 additional COVID-19 cases were reported by the Florida Department on Thursday, making today the single largest daily increase since the pandemic started. More than 51,000 total tests were reported.

In North Central Florida, Alachua county saw the largest increase with 87 new cases added since Wednesday.

Clay county added 72, Marion added 62, and Putnam added 52.

29 additional cases were added in Suwannee county.

Meanwhile, Dixie County reported no new cases.

Since March, more than 2-million people have been tested in the state and 169,000 have tested positive.

At that same time, about 15,000 people have been hospitalized.

