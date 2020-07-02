Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released body camera footage shows Florida police officers laughing and celebrating after shooting protesters with rubber bullets during a May protest against police brutality. In response to a story by the Miami Herald, Fort Lauderdale police posted a video on its official YouTube channel Wednesday taken from the body camera of Detective Zachary Baro on May 31. During one section of the video, an officer approaches Baro behind the police line and asks if his body camera is off. After Baro replies incorrectly that his camera is in stand-by mode and not recording, the two officers begin laughing and joking about the people they had shot with rubber bullets.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The largest hospital in Florida’s hardest-hit county for coronavirus cases announced it is scaling back elective surgeries and other procedures because of a surge in the outbreak. Jackson Health System in Miami said in a statement that it would begin limiting nonemergency admissions beginning Monday because of "a steady increase” in the number of coronavirus patients over the past few weeks. Miami-Dade now has nearly 38,000 confirmed cases and 1,000 deaths. Health officials reported 6,500 new cases statewide Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 159,000 cases and 3,550 deaths.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appellate court has delivered a setback to Florida felons seeking to have their voting rights restored. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday it would stay a ruling by a lower court that restored the voting rights to hundreds of thousands of felons who had outstanding debts. The stay will remain in effect until the appeals court can review the case. The stay could have significant national implications in November's presidential vote. Florida’s estimated 774,000 disenfranchised felons represent a significant bloc in a state well known for razor-thin election margins. Many are black and presumably Democrats.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says he will deputize every gun owner in his county to put down violent protests his deputies can’t handle alone. Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels gave no indication in a three-minute video released Wednesday that any demonstrations are planned in his suburban Jacksonville county. Still, he said if anyone starts “tearing up Clay County," he would deputize gun owners if needed. Daniels said his office has a “great relationship” with the community.