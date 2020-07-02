Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence discussed the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak hours after its new confirmed cases topped 10,000 for the first time. Meeting in Tampa on Thursday, they urged Floridians to wear masks and avoid large crowds to bring the infection rate back under control. The state reported 67 more virus-related deaths, increasing the total to more than 3,700 since March 1. In Palm Beach County, opponents are suing to overturn its new mandate that masks be worn in crowded spaces. They say the ordinance violates their privacy and personal autonomy.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy was shot in the head at his Fort Lauderdale home. The shooting happened Thursday morning. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion chief Stephen Gollan tells news outlets that the boy was in extremely critical condition when he was taken to a hospital, where he later underwent surgery. Police say they don't suspect foul play but haven't determined whether the boy accidentally shot himself or if someone else accidentally shot him. They also haven't said who owns the gun or whether charges will be forthcoming.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released body camera footage shows Florida police officers laughing and celebrating after shooting rubber bullets at a protest last month in which a Black woman was shot in the face and seriously injured. Fort Lauderdale police posted a video on its official YouTube channel Wednesday taken from the body camera of a detective on May 31. During one section of the video, the detective and a fellow officer begin laughing and joking about the protesters they fired at with rubber bullets. LaToya Ratlieff was shot in the face during the incident. She says she suffered a fractured skull and required 20 stitches.

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer has been relieved of duty after an incident caught on body camera showed him hitting a woman as she yelled at him at Miami International Airport. The video posted on Twitter shows a Black Miami-Dade police officer speaking to a Black woman inside the terminal after she was missed a flight because she arrived late. She yells, “You acting like you white when you really Black," and the police report says she hit the officer on the chin with her face. He then struck her in the face. An investigation of the incident is underway.