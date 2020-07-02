Hipp Kids Camp open for children interested in theatre

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The show must go on.

A community theatre isn't letting the pandemic stop kids from getting their time in the spotlight.

Every year the Hippodrome Theatre hosts the "Hipp Kids Camp" for children who are interested in theatre.

The camp usually has has about 100 children enrolled but due to the pandemic there are only 25 this year.

Every child wears a mask, their temperature is taken, and they are encouraged to social distance while performing.

The three-week camp will end with a live performance.

Each student brings two people to watch the play at the amphitheatre at the Cade Museum.

"It really shows people outside when they come in that anyone can do theatre," said Jay Nixon, the Creative Arts Director. "Anyone can act onstage, anyone can create. It's really important for people to understand that they can create with other people. They can collaborate even if we're in a pandemic."

For more information about Hipp Kids Camp, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/572623360005146/?event_time_id=572623393338476

