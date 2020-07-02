Hospital bed availability in North-Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Florida Regional Medical Center, UF Health Shands, and AdventHealth Ocala are using their resources to help patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The question is, "How does it impact their bed availability?"

UF Health Shands has over 1,000 beds in its facility, and 300 are designated for the Intensive Care Unit.

The CEO of the hospital Ed Jimenez said that throughout the pandemic, the hospital has been able to manage and keep beds available for all. He said as of July 2nd, the hospital has 29 COVID-19 patients and 5 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

However, he said if all of those 300 beds were taken, they would be able to flip the normal beds to ICU beds.

"We believe we've been chosen to be the flagship hospital for the state of Florida. So that means we have to be ready all of the time for anything and that is what we do," said Jimenez,

According to "The Agency for Health Care Administration," North Florida Regional Medical Center has just over 400 beds in their hospital, 48 of which are ICU beds.

Hospital spokesperson Lauren Lettelier sent TV20 a statement saying in part, "While we have the bed capacity, staffing, supplies and equipment we need at this time, we continue to plan by accessing the resources, support and best practices across HC Healthcare. This helps ensure we remain able to meet the needs of the communities we serve."

“The Agency for Health Care Administration,” said AdventHealth Ocala has over 1,000 beds, 44 of which are ICU beds

A spokesperson for the hospital sent TV20 a statement saying in part, " it is important to note, that while cases are increasing, we are not experiencing a surge in patients who require hospitalization due to COVID-19 but we remain prepared to take care of any patient in need of our services."

Paul Myers, an Administrator for the Alachua County Health Department, said hospitals in the county have been able to manage their bed availability throughout the pandemic.

"Let's just remember why we flattened the curve, and that was to protect the hospital system. We wanted to spread these cases out as not to overwhelm our hospital beds, our ICU's, the medical infrastructure we have here in town. We have been successful in doing that," said Myers.

Jimenez said that he has one important message for the community.

“We know masking, social distancing, contemplation of outdoor spaces, thoughtfulness about group sizes all of that is really important to stop the transmission,” said Jimenez.

