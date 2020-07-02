Lake City Humane Society announces temporary closure

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state has an area Humane Society closing its doors.

The Lake City Humane Society is closing to the public until at least Tuesday, July 14. The shelter won’t be taking any adoption appointments while they’re closed. The staff will be answering phones during normal business hours.

The clinic and adoption center will be closed. The shelter will still be caring for the animals currently at the facility.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.