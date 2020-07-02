Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

Video: Florida police laugh about shooting rubber bullets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released body camera footage shows Florida police officers laughing and celebrating after shooting protesters with rubber bullets during a May protest against police brutality. In response to a story by the Miami Herald, Fort Lauderdale police posted a video on its official YouTube channel Wednesday taken from the body camera of Detective Zachary Baro on May 31. During one section of the video, an officer approaches Baro behind the police line and asks if his body camera is off. After Baro replies incorrectly that his camera is in stand-by mode and not recording, the two officers begin laughing and joking about the people they had shot with rubber bullets.

OFFICER SUSPENDED-AIRPORT

Officer suspended after video shows him hitting woman

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer has been relieved of duty after an incident caught on body camera showed him hitting a woman as she yelled at him at Miami International Airport. The video posted on Twitter shows a Black Miami-Dade police officer speaking to a Black woman inside the terminal after she was missed a flight because she arrived late. She yells, “You acting like you white when you really Black," and the police report says she hit the officer on the chin with her face. He then struck her in the face. An investigation of the incident is underway.

RAPE SUSPECT-DNA

Florida convict pleads guilty to 1980s rapes in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A convict serving a life sentence in Florida for sex crimes has pleaded guilty to two rapes in Tennessee from more than 30 years ago. Shelby County prosecutors say 55-year-old Jimmy Love pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated rape at a hearing in Memphis. Love was brought to Memphis from the Hardee Correctional Institution in Bowling Green, Florida, in order to face the charges. He apologized to one victim at the hearing. Prosecutors said DNA evidence matched Love to the 1986 rape of a woman in the Raleigh neighborhood in Memphis. His DNA also linked him to a 1987 rape.

ELECTRICIAN DEATH

Autopsy: Electrician died from electrocution in attic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy has confirmed that an electrician found dead at a Florida home had been electrocuted. The Sun Sentinel reports 78-year-old Patrick Ferracano's death was confirmed by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office. Ferracano was found in the attic of a Fort Lauderdale home Monday. Officials say Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the house after the homeowner’s attempts to communicate with the electrician went unanswered. The homeowner told investigators Ferracano was a longtime acquaintance who had been working in the attic for several hours. Rescue workers cut a hole in the ceiling to retrieve Ferracano’s body. The electrician had been pronounced dead at the scene.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida hospital in virus-hit county scales back surgeries

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The largest hospital in Florida’s hardest-hit county for coronavirus cases announced it is scaling back elective surgeries and other procedures because of a surge in the outbreak. Jackson Health System in Miami said in a statement that it would begin limiting nonemergency admissions beginning Monday because of "a steady increase” in the number of coronavirus patients over the past few weeks. Miami-Dade now has nearly 38,000 confirmed cases and 1,000 deaths. Health officials reported 6,500 new cases statewide Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 159,000 cases and 3,550 deaths.

BC-US-FELONS VOTING-FLORIDA

Florida felons seeking voting rights back face court setback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appellate court has delivered a setback to Florida felons seeking to have their voting rights restored. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday it would stay a ruling by a lower court that restored the voting rights to hundreds of thousands of felons who had outstanding debts. The stay will remain in effect until the appeals court can review the case. The stay could have significant national implications in November's presidential vote. Florida’s estimated 774,000 disenfranchised felons represent a significant bloc in a state well known for razor-thin election margins. Many are black and presumably Democrats.

PROTESTS-SHERIFF-GUN OWNERS

Sheriff: I'll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says he will deputize every gun owner in his county to put down violent protests his deputies can’t handle alone. Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels gave no indication in a three-minute video released Wednesday that any demonstrations are planned in his suburban Jacksonville county. Still, he said if anyone starts “tearing up Clay County," he would deputize gun owners if needed. Daniels said his office has a “great relationship” with the community.

E-VERIFY-FLORIDA

Without fanfare, Florida governor signs E-Verify legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has quietly signed into law an expansion of Florida's use of E-Verify, a federal database designed to confirm an employee’s immigration status. But it's far from the sweeping change the Republican governor wanted. Influential industries lobbied lawmakers to make it optional for private employers. The issue could loom large this presidential election year amid clashing ideologies over immigration. Supporters see E-Verify as a way of keeping people who are in the United States illegally from getting jobs. Some opponents argue that the requirements could prove burdensome, while others say the database is prone to error and using it is cruel.

BILL SIGNINGS-FLORIDA

DeSantis signs dozens of bills before deadline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis grabbed a lot of attention this week by approving the state budget, creating new restrictions on girls seeking abortions, signing environmental legislation and new requirements for employers to use E-verify to confirm new hires are eligible to work in the U.S. But those were only a few of the more than 50 bills he took action on over a two day period. There was also legislation to strip telegraph regulations out of state law, protect professionals who default on student loans, a requirement for panic alarms in schools and more.

DISNEY-AUTISM

Judge sides with Disney in case of autistic accommodation

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge has sided with Walt Disney World in ruling that the theme park resort can refuse to give unlimited front-of-the-line passes to an autistic man whose mother says the accommodation should be made under the Americans with Disabilities Act. U.S. District Judge Anne Conway ruled last week that it was unreasonable to give Donna Lorman’s son such access, saying it was ripe for abuse. Lorman filed the lawsuit after Disney World changed its policy on disabled guests in 2013. The change followed reports of tourists hiring people with disabilities to help them go to the front of lines and ride multiple times.