Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

Video: Florida police laugh about shooting rubber bullets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released body camera footage shows Florida police officers laughing and celebrating after shooting protesters with rubber bullets during a May protest against police brutality. In response to a story by the Miami Herald, Fort Lauderdale police posted a video on its official YouTube channel Wednesday taken from the body camera of Detective Zachary Baro on May 31. During one section of the video, an officer approaches Baro behind the police line and asks if his body camera is off. After Baro replies incorrectly that his camera is in stand-by mode and not recording, the two officers begin laughing and joking about the people they had shot with rubber bullets.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida hospital in virus-hit county scales back surgeries

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The largest hospital in Florida’s hardest-hit county for coronavirus cases announced it is scaling back elective surgeries and other procedures because of a surge in the outbreak. Jackson Health System in Miami said in a statement that it would begin limiting nonemergency admissions beginning Monday because of "a steady increase” in the number of coronavirus patients over the past few weeks. Miami-Dade now has nearly 38,000 confirmed cases and 1,000 deaths. Health officials reported 6,500 new cases statewide Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 159,000 cases and 3,550 deaths.

BC-US-FELONS VOTING-FLORIDA

Florida felons seeking voting rights back face court setback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appellate court has delivered a setback to Florida felons seeking to have their voting rights restored. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday it would stay a ruling by a lower court that restored the voting rights to hundreds of thousands of felons who had outstanding debts. The stay will remain in effect until the appeals court can review the case. The stay could have significant national implications in November's presidential vote. Florida’s estimated 774,000 disenfranchised felons represent a significant bloc in a state well known for razor-thin election margins. Many are black and presumably Democrats.

PROTESTS-SHERIFF-GUN OWNERS

Sheriff: I'll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says he will deputize every gun owner in his county to put down violent protests his deputies can’t handle alone. Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels gave no indication in a three-minute video released Wednesday that any demonstrations are planned in his suburban Jacksonville county. Still, he said if anyone starts “tearing up Clay County," he would deputize gun owners if needed. Daniels said his office has a “great relationship” with the community.

E-VERIFY-FLORIDA

Without fanfare, Florida governor signs E-Verify legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has quietly signed into law an expansion of Florida's use of E-Verify, a federal database designed to confirm an employee’s immigration status. But it's far from the sweeping change the Republican governor wanted. Influential industries lobbied lawmakers to make it optional for private employers. The issue could loom large this presidential election year amid clashing ideologies over immigration. Supporters see E-Verify as a way of keeping people who are in the United States illegally from getting jobs. Some opponents argue that the requirements could prove burdensome, while others say the database is prone to error and using it is cruel.

BILL SIGNINGS-FLORIDA

DeSantis signs dozens of bills before deadline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis grabbed a lot of attention this week by approving the state budget, creating new restrictions on girls seeking abortions, signing environmental legislation and new requirements for employers to use E-verify to confirm new hires are eligible to work in the U.S. But those were only a few of the more than 50 bills he took action on over a two day period. There was also legislation to strip telegraph regulations out of state law, protect professionals who default on student loans, a requirement for panic alarms in schools and more.

DISNEY-AUTISM

Judge sides with Disney in case of autistic accommodation

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge has sided with Walt Disney World in ruling that the theme park resort can refuse to give unlimited front-of-the-line passes to an autistic man whose mother says the accommodation should be made under the Americans with Disabilities Act. U.S. District Judge Anne Conway ruled last week that it was unreasonable to give Donna Lorman’s son such access, saying it was ripe for abuse. Lorman filed the lawsuit after Disney World changed its policy on disabled guests in 2013. The change followed reports of tourists hiring people with disabilities to help them go to the front of lines and ride multiple times.

INTERN KILLED-DNA

Man sentenced to life in 1980 killing of Colorado intern

A Florida trucker has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a college student working as a Denver radio station intern 40 years ago. The killing was solved with the help of DNA profiles shared by relatives online. James Curtis Clanton declined to speak during Wednesday's online sentencing. He was arrested in December and pleaded guilty in February. His lawyer said Clanton is sorry for killing 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski of Hamilton, Massachusetts. Her friends and her only surviving family member described Pruszynski as someone whose deep kindness and ready smile made everyone feel welcome.

AP-US-CLIMATE-CHANGE-FLORIDA

New Florida laws address sea level, algae, pythons, iguanas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing sea level rise, iguanas, pythons and algae in a number of new Florida laws. A bill he signed Tuesday attempts to rein in the blue-green algae blooms that have hurt tourism and wildlife. The day before he signed a bill requiring public coastal construction projects to first be reviewed for impacts on the state’s fragile seashore because of rising sea levels. He also signed bills allowing the state to use drones to hunt invasive pythons and to ban the breeding, trading, sale and possession of iguanas.

AP-US-CENTENE-NORTH-CAROLINA-EXPANSION

Insurer Centene plans 3,200 jobs at new N.C. regional hub

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Government health insurance provider Centene Corp. says it will build an East Coast campus in Charlotte, North Carolina that will generate more than 3,200 jobs by 2032. The St. Louis-based company announced on Wednesday it will spend $1 billion for the new campus, which also will include a technology hub. The state Commerce Department document says Centene picked Charlotte over Tampa, Florida and York County, South Carolina for the campus, where average salaries for the jobs created will reach $100,000. Centene could receive $390 million in state cash grants if the company meets job and investment incentives.