Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Pence, DeSantis meet; Florida hits 10,000 daily virus cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence discussed the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak hours after its new confirmed cases topped 10,000 for the first time. Meeting in Tampa on Thursday, they urged Floridians to wear masks and avoid large crowds to bring the infection rate back under control. The state reported 67 more virus-related deaths, increasing the total to more than 3,700 since March 1. In Palm Beach County, opponents are suing to overturn its new mandate that masks be worn in crowded spaces. They say the ordinance violates their privacy and personal autonomy.

BOY SHOT

Police: 7-year-old boy shot in head in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy was shot in the head at his Fort Lauderdale home. The shooting happened Thursday morning. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion chief Stephen Gollan tells news outlets that the boy was in extremely critical condition when he was taken to a hospital, where he later underwent surgery. Police say they don't suspect foul play but haven't determined whether the boy accidentally shot himself or if someone else accidentally shot him. They also haven't said who owns the gun or whether charges will be forthcoming.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

Video: Florida police laugh after shooting rubber bullets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released body camera footage shows Florida police officers laughing and celebrating after shooting rubber bullets at a protest last month in which a Black woman was shot in the face and seriously injured. Fort Lauderdale police posted a video on its official YouTube channel Wednesday taken from the body camera of a detective on May 31. During one section of the video, the detective and a fellow officer begin laughing and joking about the protesters they fired at with rubber bullets. LaToya Ratlieff was shot in the face during the incident. She says she suffered a fractured skull and required 20 stitches.

OFFICER SUSPENDED-AIRPORT

Officer suspended after video shows him hitting woman

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer has been relieved of duty after an incident caught on body camera showed him hitting a woman as she yelled at him at Miami International Airport. The video posted on Twitter shows a Black Miami-Dade police officer speaking to a Black woman inside the terminal after she was missed a flight because she arrived late. She yells, “You acting like you white when you really Black," and the police report says she hit the officer on the chin with her face. He then struck her in the face. An investigation of the incident is underway.

RAPE SUSPECT-DNA

Florida convict pleads guilty to 1980s rapes in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A convict serving a life sentence in Florida for sex crimes has pleaded guilty to two rapes in Tennessee from more than 30 years ago. Shelby County prosecutors say 55-year-old Jimmy Love pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated rape at a hearing in Memphis. Love was brought to Memphis from the Hardee Correctional Institution in Bowling Green, Florida, in order to face the charges. He apologized to one victim at the hearing. Prosecutors said DNA evidence matched Love to the 1986 rape of a woman in the Raleigh neighborhood in Memphis. His DNA also linked him to a 1987 rape.

ELECTRICIAN DEATH

Autopsy: Electrician died from electrocution in attic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy has confirmed that an electrician found dead at a Florida home had been electrocuted. The Sun Sentinel reports 78-year-old Patrick Ferracano's death was confirmed by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office. Ferracano was found in the attic of a Fort Lauderdale home Monday. Officials say Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the house after the homeowner’s attempts to communicate with the electrician went unanswered. The homeowner told investigators Ferracano was a longtime acquaintance who had been working in the attic for several hours. Rescue workers cut a hole in the ceiling to retrieve Ferracano’s body. The electrician had been pronounced dead at the scene.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida hospital in virus-hit county scales back surgeries

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The largest hospital in Florida’s hardest-hit county for coronavirus cases announced it is scaling back elective surgeries and other procedures because of a surge in the outbreak. Jackson Health System in Miami said in a statement that it would begin limiting nonemergency admissions beginning Monday because of "a steady increase” in the number of coronavirus patients over the past few weeks. Miami-Dade now has nearly 38,000 confirmed cases and 1,000 deaths. Health officials reported 6,500 new cases statewide Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 159,000 cases and 3,550 deaths.

BC-US-FELONS VOTING-FLORIDA

Florida felons seeking voting rights back face court setback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appellate court has delivered a setback to Florida felons seeking to have their voting rights restored. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday it would stay a ruling by a lower court that restored the voting rights to hundreds of thousands of felons who had outstanding debts. The stay will remain in effect until the appeals court can review the case. The stay could have significant national implications in November's presidential vote. Florida’s estimated 774,000 disenfranchised felons represent a significant bloc in a state well known for razor-thin election margins. Many are black and presumably Democrats.

PROTESTS-SHERIFF-GUN OWNERS

Sheriff: I'll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says he will deputize every gun owner in his county to put down violent protests his deputies can’t handle alone. Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels gave no indication in a three-minute video released Wednesday that any demonstrations are planned in his suburban Jacksonville county. Still, he said if anyone starts “tearing up Clay County," he would deputize gun owners if needed. Daniels said his office has a “great relationship” with the community.

E-VERIFY-FLORIDA

Without fanfare, Florida governor signs E-Verify legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has quietly signed into law an expansion of Florida's use of E-Verify, a federal database designed to confirm an employee’s immigration status. But it's far from the sweeping change the Republican governor wanted. Influential industries lobbied lawmakers to make it optional for private employers. The issue could loom large this presidential election year amid clashing ideologies over immigration. Supporters see E-Verify as a way of keeping people who are in the United States illegally from getting jobs. Some opponents argue that the requirements could prove burdensome, while others say the database is prone to error and using it is cruel.