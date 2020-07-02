Advertisement

Local leaders warn against parties July 4th weekend

Health experts say large groups are a leading cause in the recent spike of cases
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The NAACP joined with local leaders and law enforcement to hold a press conference warning people about the dangers of partying in large groups this July 4th weekend. Local leaders took turns issuing warnings to the younger community that their gatherings this weekend could cause a serious spike in COVID-19 cases.

Infectious disease expert, Dr. Lauzardo, said that the reason for the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases is clear.

“It’s not the masks. It’s not that we are failing. It’s that we are getting together in large groups. I can tell you how many house parties and how many bars and other things we are investigating where clearly that’s where the transmission is,” Lauzardo said.

Over the past few weeks, block parties of more than 300 people gathered in Alachua County. Today, local law enforcement said civil citations will be enforced as well as other possible consequences this weekend if people gather in groups larger than 50 people.

“We are very concerned about the block parties and the young people that are being impacted ... as well as the rest of the community,” Gainesville Police Chief, Tony Jones, said.

Many of the leaders also spoke about the power of social media. They said if you see something about large gatherings this weekend, say something or send the information to local law enforcement.

COVID-19 Infections Delay UF Reopening Plan Release

Updated: 1 hour ago
The recent spike in COVID-19 has delayed the University of Florida's reopening plan for fall classes.

Marion County Officials investigating plane crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
Marion County officials are investigating what led to a small plane crashing in Ocala, killing the pilot.

Marion County Jail inmates and staff test positive for COVID-19 - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago

Williston mourning after passing of former mayor

Updated: 2 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
After retiring from running a medical laboratory for Shands, Hethcoat became Williston's Fire Chief. Later he was elected to the city council and then mayor. He served the city for more than 30 years.

MCSO searching for tractor thieves

Updated: 2 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
A 25-foot trailer and Kubota tractor were stolen from Southwest 109th Place in the Marion Oaks neighborhood. The suspects also took a yellow Honda Foreman four-wheeler in addition to a Rural King Bush Hog and a 15-gallon pull-behind sprayer.

Woman arrested on aggravated assault, child neglect charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
Deputies say Jones took out a pocket knife while driving and stabbed her husband in the leg, chest, and hand. She says her husband was punching her in the head during the fight.

UF student, roommates test positive for COVID-19 after viral video of night out

Updated: 3 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
It is not known which bar the student went out to in Gainesville or where exactly she got the virus.

Proposed Alachua County School District reopening plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Alachua County School District has released a draft of their reopening plan that will have students back in the classroom by the start of the school year.

The Alachua County School District has released a draft of their reopening plan that will have students back in the classroom by the start of the school year.

Clay County sheriff says he’ll deputize gun owners if protests overwhelm the county

Updated: 4 hours ago
In a stong Facebook statement, Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels has said that he will not tolerate violent protests in Clay County.