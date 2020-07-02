Local leaders warn against parties July 4th weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The NAACP joined with local leaders and law enforcement to hold a press conference warning people about the dangers of partying in large groups this July 4th weekend. Local leaders took turns issuing warnings to the younger community that their gatherings this weekend could cause a serious spike in COVID-19 cases.

Infectious disease expert, Dr. Lauzardo, said that the reason for the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases is clear.

“It’s not the masks. It’s not that we are failing. It’s that we are getting together in large groups. I can tell you how many house parties and how many bars and other things we are investigating where clearly that’s where the transmission is,” Lauzardo said.

Over the past few weeks, block parties of more than 300 people gathered in Alachua County. Today, local law enforcement said civil citations will be enforced as well as other possible consequences this weekend if people gather in groups larger than 50 people.

“We are very concerned about the block parties and the young people that are being impacted ... as well as the rest of the community,” Gainesville Police Chief, Tony Jones, said.

Many of the leaders also spoke about the power of social media. They said if you see something about large gatherings this weekend, say something or send the information to local law enforcement.

