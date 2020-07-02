Advertisement

Lubavitch-Chabad at UF holds free mask distribution

Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student & Community Center will hold a drive-up mask distribution Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student & Community Center will hold a drive-up mask distribution Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm.

All you have to do is drive up, roll your window down and take as many masks as you need, free of charge.

The center encourages people to take as many masks as they need and to take extra for friends and family.

Lubavitch-Chabad Program Director, Aaron Notik, said each mask distributed could be a life saved.

"The Jewish tradition teaches us the value of just one single human life is immeasurable. If through this entire effort of distributing these tens of thousands of masks we can save just one life, this whole effort is worth while," said Notik.

Over the past few days leading up to this event, the center has already donated boxes of masks to other churches around town and they've delivered masks to people's homes.

They say they have about 50,000 masks in total they’ll be giving out on a first-come, first-served basis.

