Man released from Marion County jail after filing suit against sheriff

Louis Payton, 74, filed suit against the sheriff for being held in what he called "unsanitary conditions" during the pandemic. In an order signed by Fifth Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti, Payton was released from jail.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARION CO., Fla. (WCJB) - The inmate who filed suit against Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods has been released from jail.

Louis Payton, 74, filed suit against the sheriff for being held in what he called "unsanitary conditions" during the pandemic. In an order signed by Fifth Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti, Payton was released from jail.

More than 50 inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Payton was in jail on a probation violation after pleading no contest to a charge of battery. He will be confined to his home and is not allowed to contact the victim.

