Marion County inmate files lawsuit against Sheriff Billy Woods

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A day after we reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the Marion County jail, one of the inmates has filed suit against sheriff Billy Woods.

In the suit Louis Payton, 74, of Fort McCoy says he is forced to live in conditions considered unsanitary during the pandemic.

He claims he must sleep within three feet of others, inmates have not been issued face masks, and temperature checks are not being performed.

Payton is in jail on a probation violation after pleading no contest to a charge of battery.

In a letter released on Tuesday, Sheriff Billy Woods said inmates are being tested and the facility is regularly sanitized.

