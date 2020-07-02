Police arrest armed man on the grounds where Canadian PM Trudeau lives

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police said Thursday they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country’s governor general live.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette were not present at the time of the incident in Ottawa early Thursday.

(1/2) At approximately 6:40 this morning, an armed man was able to access the grounds of 1 Sussex Drive. The Prime Minister and the Governor General were not present at the moment of the incident. — National Division RCMP (@Nat_Div_RCMP) July 2, 2020

Police said the man was arrested without any incident and is now being interviewed. Police have not released his identity and said charges are pending.

(2/2)The man was arrested shortly after without any incident. He is currently in custody and is being interviewed. We are not releasing his identity at this time as charges are pending. — National Division RCMP (@Nat_Div_RCMP) July 2, 2020

Payette, who is the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, holds a mostly ceremonial position.

Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the sprawling property where the governor general resides because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.

“We thank the RCMP and police for quickly resolving the situation this morning at Rideau Hall. All of our staff are safe,” Payette tweeted.

We thank the RCMP and police for quickly resolving the situation this morning at #RideauHall. All of our staff are safe. https://t.co/DNj0cIpXea — GGJuliePayette (@GGJuliePayette) July 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.