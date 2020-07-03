50,000 masks were up for grabs in a drive-thru giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Fifty thousand facemask fans can't be wrong. That's how many were handed out for free in just two hours at the Lubavitch-Chabad Center this evening.

The organizer said, "We've been giving out dozens to people that need it to their friends, neighbors and family." And to anyone in need.

At the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish student center in Gainesville packs of masks were given out. For Rabbi Berl Goldman, staying safe in the pandemic needs to be accessible to all.

Goldman said, "My wife the co-director I said to her yesterday, honey now more than ever is when we need to serve. Serving in happy times, in good times is amazing but serving in a time of need is what we're called to do and we're passionate and excited to be able to have good health to do that to help people be healthy."

In each pack comes 5 washable masks. Despite the line wrapped down NW 5 Ave and around the corner, one woman is grateful to take 10 packs home and said, “No thank you so much for giving out these masks.”

Cara Poe of Hawthorne says the pandemic has no clear end, “and my family needs some, my neighbors need some, my friends need some.”

Poe adds wearing a mask is an act of selflessness, "Do it because you're not protecting you, you're protecting everyone around you. It has nothing to do with me and necessarily my family it has everything to do with protecting the stranger standing next to me."

Like a well-oiled machine hundreds of cars came to the drive-thru and pick up a pack, or a dozen, of these washable masks for their family and friends. 50,000 masks more masks are on the way for another giveaway after the Fourth of July weekend.

