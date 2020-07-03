ACPS sets dates for public input sessions on the renaming of J.J. Finley Elementary School

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board is asking for the community's help in renaming J.J. Finley Elementary School.

Two public sessions will be held to discuss the new name.

Last month, the school board voted to change the the name of the school which was named after a confederate general.

A committee of residents will review all suggestions from the community and recommend a new name.

The first meeting is on Tuesday, July 7 starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district office and the second meeting will be next Thursday, July 9 at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the district's YouTube channel.

The target date for the board to approve a new name is August 4.

Residents can recommend a new name by submitting an email to newname@gm.sbac.edu by July 17.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.