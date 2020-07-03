Alachua County Animal Services offered 4th of July pet safety tips

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sound of fireworks this weekend can affect the behavior of your four-legged family member.

Workers at Alachua County Animal Services suggest keeping pets indoors and making sure they have owner information on them such as a microchip or a collar.

Pet owners should also take the time to make sure there are no spaces in fences big enough for pets to squeeze out of.

Signs that show your pet might be affected by fireworks are lip-licking, pacing, or shaking.

If you have a lost pet, the Alachua County shelter will be open for reclaims on Friday, July 3 and on Tuesday, July 7 at 10:30 a.m.

