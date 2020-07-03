Advertisement

Alachua County Commissioners make changes to their Emergency Order ahead of July 4th

Celebrating July 4th the wrong way in one North-Central Florida county could result in criminal charges. Alachua County Commissioners have made changes to an emergency order, and the timing is no coincidence.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Commissioners amended their Emergency Order Thursday evening just in time for the start of the Independence Day weekend.

The updated order states that groups of more than 50 are not allowed to gather unless they can properly social distance. Social distancing is defined in the order as a six foot distance between people from different households.

Alachua County Spokesperson Mark Sexton said with the rise of cases across the area, the commission needed to take action to protect the community.

" It's pretty clear that if you are having a party this weekend, you better make sure that you are in a space where social distancing can be practiced. The virus does not recognize holidays, and it does not care about reasons for gathering," said Sexton.

He said that law enforcement, as well as code enforcement, will be out monitoring and responding to any reports of unsafe gatherings.

"Law enforcement, code enforcement will be responding to complaints about people that are practicing dangerous behavior. So, they are mobilized specifically for this, this weekend," said Sexton.

If people do not comply with law enforcement and disperse, they face criminal charges.

"This order is assisting law enforcement so that if they are challenged when they are doing their jobs and keeping people safe this weekend, they have this language so they can point to so there is no confusion," said Sexton.

Formal events taking place across the county that must comply with the order include “The Springs County Kickoff Event”, “The Ginnie Springs Fourth of July Fireworks Display”, and The Fourth of July Animal Adventure at Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation”.

Tim Marden the Organizer of Springs Count said at there event there will be space for people to social distance. He said they are asking everyone to follow the rules mandated by the county.

"We encourage them to follow the local guidelines, but it is an outdoor event. There is plenty of space for lots of people to come out there if they would like to come out there and be safe," said Marden.

Sexton said the commission is focused on stopping the most recent surge of cases.

“We’ve got to slow the curve. We’ve got to get back to flattening the curve. This weekend poses some dangers both locally statewide and nationwide,” said Sexton.

