Alachua County jail now offering face masks to inmates

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - On Thursday, the staff at the Alachua County jail started offering face masks to inmates.

Sheriff’s office officials say disposable masks will be issued to all inmates in open bay or dormitory-style housing units. Those in the infirmary also will be given masks. Masks can be replaced once a week.

This comes after a jail employee tested positive for COVID-19. Three deputies at the sheriff’s office also tested positive.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.