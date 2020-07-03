Alachua County releases second amendment to Emergency Order 20-30, restricting large group gatherings

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county is cracking down on large social gatherings ahead of the Fourth of July.

On Thursday night, the county released an amendment to the county’s emergency order restricting gatherings of 50 or more.

The amendment states that large groups may not congregate in a space that does not allow for social distancing.

The order gives law enforcement and code enforcement the authority to break up gatherings.

Social distancing requires that people maintain a distance of six feet or more. You can read the full order here.

