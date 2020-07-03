Advertisement

Bill to improve music education in Florida is signed into law

The three-year early childhood music education pilot program will help school districts implement music education for kindergarten through 2nd grade.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020
NCFL (WCJB) - A bill to improve music education in the state proposed by North Central Florida State Senator Keith Perry has been signed into law.

It's a three-year early childhood music education pilot program in the Florida Department of Education.

The program will help school districts implement music education for kindergarten through 2nd grade.

The law requires the University of Florida’s College of Education to evaluate the program’s impact on academic performance.

