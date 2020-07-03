Cade Museum unveils new ice-skating rink

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They are gonna let you skate.

The Cade Museum has everything but a Zamboni as they officially opened their ice-skating rink for guests. We’ll show you what the “ice” is made of.

TV20′s Landon Harrar got on the “ice” to report “If you’re trying to be cool and chill out at Gainesville’s newest ice-skating rink and hopefully do a little better than I’m doing right now all you have to do is buy a general admission ticket to the Cade Museum and the ice skate rentals are included in that price. Then you sign a waiver and sign up for a time slot and hit the ice.”

The rink itself is not made of actual ice so you don’t have to worry about dressing warm.

Operation Manager for the museum Gwen Blanchett explained, “it’s about a thousand square feet and it’s a synthetic ice skating rink so it’s more like a tile but we do use real ice skates. Also, we do a sock session to begin and end our day for those who don’t want to skate using real skates.”

You must sign up ahead of time because only a select number of people can be on the ice at once due to social distancing.

Blanchett said, “we’ve lowered our entire museum capacity to keep up with social distancing in all of our museum spaces. The capacity on the rink itself is 15 guests plus our ice marshals so everyone can stay plenty far apart and masks are required inside the museum.”

Chris Lesshaft brought his family to try out the new rink and he said, "my daughter she really took to the ice skating rink and she found her way and found her balance and was having a great time."

The rink opens on Fridays and Saturdays at noon and special themed skate nights will be held on Thursdays explained Blanchett. “We also have Thursday night themed skate nights that you can pre-register for on our website. The first one is July 9th and its disco-themed. You can sign up for a 30-minute skate session ahead of time and it’s just purely skating on those nights.”

Skate sessions last for 20 minutes but as long as there’s space you can sign up for as many as you want.

