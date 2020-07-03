Don’t drink and drive, a warning head holiday weekend

MARION CO., Fla. (WCJB) - With the approaching holiday weekend, law enforcement officials want to help you avoid getting a DUI on the Fourth of July.

With several Fourth of July events cancelled this year due to COVID-19, it’s expected that residents will be holding their own gatherings, but law enforcement says to be cautious when adding alcohol to the mix.

It’s not just on the roads, where officers will be watching. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies will be out on the water making sure boaters stay within the legal limit.

“During the holiday season we know that the potential for folks to be out drinking and driving or drinking and boating is a little bit higher so so we want to be there to prevent that,” MCSO Public Information Director Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

Law enforcement officials also say, make a plan now for when the party ends while in the right state of mind. Whether that’s using a ride share service, or getting a ride from a friend.

“In 2020 we should be a pretty sophisticated society enough that we can say, you know what, there’s so many other options that you can take as far as ride sharing services, whether you share it for free or pay for it but planning ahead is the key before you get behind the wheel in an impaired state whether it’s prescription medication, or it’s alcohol,” FHP Public Affairs oOfficer Lt. Patrick Riordan said.

If traveling this weekend, officials say to wear a seatbelt and follow speed limits, as well as recognize your destination and time out your trip.

