Don’t drink and drive, a warning head holiday weekend

By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARION CO., Fla. (WCJB) - With the approaching holiday weekend, law enforcement officials want to help you avoid getting a DUI on the Fourth of July.

With several Fourth of July events cancelled this year due to COVID-19, it’s expected that residents will be holding their own gatherings, but law enforcement says to be cautious when adding alcohol to the mix.

It’s not just on the roads, where officers will be watching. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies will be out on the water making sure boaters stay within the legal limit.

“During the holiday season we know that the potential for folks to be out drinking and driving or drinking and boating is a little bit higher so so we want to be there to prevent that,” MCSO Public Information Director Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

Law enforcement officials also say, make a plan now for when the party ends while in the right state of mind. Whether that’s using a ride share service, or getting a ride from a friend.

“In 2020 we should be a pretty sophisticated society enough that we can say, you know what, there’s so many other options that you can take as far as ride sharing services, whether you share it for free or pay for it but planning ahead is the key before you get behind the wheel in an impaired state whether it’s prescription medication, or it’s alcohol,” FHP Public Affairs oOfficer Lt. Patrick Riordan said.

If traveling this weekend, officials say to wear a seatbelt and follow speed limits, as well as recognize your destination and time out your trip.

Identity of Pilot Who Died In Small Plane Crash Revealed

The identity of the pilot who died Wednesday in a small-engine plane crash in Ocala has been revealed.

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Bill to improve music education in Florida is signed into law

By WCJB Staff
The three-year early childhood music education pilot program will help school districts implement music education for kindergarten through 2nd grade.

State budget includes funds to build new school in Chiefland

By WCJB Staff
The $34-million project can go forward thanks to special facilities funding included in the budget signed by the governor.

Money for Florida’s Guardian Program cut from state budget

By WCJB Staff
$41 million in unused funds was cut from the program that pays law enforcement agencies to train armed school staff or volunteers to act during a shooting.

