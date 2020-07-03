Gainesville Lab Approved to Test Marijuana and Hemp for Safety

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville lab is one of the first approved to test cannabis and hemp product quality and safety information.

Kaycha Labs is announcing their Gainesville lab and their lab in Broward County are the first two in the state approved for testing.

The labs will be part of the state’s mandate that all retail marijuana products be randomly sampled and tested.

The labs will test for drug potency, as well as possible contaminates and toxins.

