Gainesville Police Department releases information about use of force, weapons, and future plans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is releasing information about police policy and plans for the future following protests against police brutality.

In a document titled “Where we are. Where we’re headed”, GPD officials say they strive to create transparency in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The department lays out its policies on the use of force including a ban on chokeholds.

If you want to learn more about GPD policies regarding the use of deadly force, you can view the full document here.

