Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for collecting his mother’s Social Security payments after her death. Court records show a federal judge in Orlando sentenced 54-year-old Bobby Morlen earlier this week. The Deltona man pleaded guilty in January to theft of government funds. Morlen’s mother was receiving Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits when she died in August 2014. Her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration, and the benefit payments continued. Prosecutors say Morlen continued to access the funds, totaling $131,457, until last year. Morlen must repay the stolen money.

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has ordered a new overnight curfew in Florida's most populous county to help curb the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and rising hospitalization rates. Gimenez issued the order late Thursday. It begins and 10 p.m. Friday and runs through 6 a.m. The mayor says the order will be in place indefinitely. It also closes some entertainment establishments, including casinos, movie theaters and strip clubs. Officials had previously announced that beaches would be closed over the long July 4th holiday weekend. Florida hit a new daily record of 10,109 cononavirus cases on Thursday.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World says it's suspending the Disney College Program indefinitely amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The company said in a blog post on Thursday that the internship’s participants won’t be among those returning to work when it reopens its Florida theme parks later this month. The company says it doesn't know when the Disney-owned apartments where the students lived will be reopened. Disney said it will refund students their fees and allow participants, including recent college graduates, to re-apply. The company plans to reopen the Florida theme parks in phases starting July 11 with Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a retired Florida detective has been arrested in a 1999 fatal home invasion. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old William Robert Baer Jr. was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday and charged with murder and armed robbery. Baer’s former wife, Melissa Jo Schafer, was arrested Thursday in Jefferson City, Missouri, in connection to the case. Officials say Baer and Schafer fatally attacked Saad Kawaf outside his home in May 1999 and made off with about $30,000. Officials say DNA tests for genealogy this year led to the suspects being identified.