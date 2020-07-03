Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s most populous county is instituting an overnight curfew, and beaches and businesses are closing down again as the state’s number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rate keep rising. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has ordered a new overnight curfew to help curb the growing numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations, which are burdening local hospitals. Gimenez issued the order to begin Friday and will be in place indefinitely from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. He also ordered casinos, movie theaters and strip clubs to close. Florida reported about 9,500 confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and 67 deaths.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A controversial investigative technique is getting its first real legal test in a federal courtroom in Richmond, where a judge is being asked to toss out evidence gathered through a geofence warrant in a Virginia bank robbery. Unlike traditional warrants that identify a particular suspect, geofence warrants seek location history data from Google on electronic devices used near the scene of a crime. Police use of these warrants is exploding. Defense attorneys say the searches unconstitutionally ensnare innocent people and violate the privacy rights of anyone whose cellphone happens to be near a crime scene.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for collecting his mother’s Social Security payments after her death. Court records show a federal judge in Orlando sentenced 54-year-old Bobby Morlen earlier this week. The Deltona man pleaded guilty in January to theft of government funds. Morlen’s mother was receiving Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits when she died in August 2014. Her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration, and the benefit payments continued. Prosecutors say Morlen continued to access the funds, totaling $131,457, until last year. Morlen must repay the stolen money.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World says it's suspending the Disney College Program indefinitely amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The company said in a blog post on Thursday that the internship’s participants won’t be among those returning to work when it reopens its Florida theme parks later this month. The company says it doesn't know when the Disney-owned apartments where the students lived will be reopened. Disney said it will refund students their fees and allow participants, including recent college graduates, to re-apply. The company plans to reopen the Florida theme parks in phases starting July 11 with Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom.