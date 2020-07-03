Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Right-hander Max Meyer has agreed to a $6.7 million signing bonus as part of a minor league contract to join the Miami Marlins, and he’ll take part in training camp starting Friday. The deal was for less than his slot value of $7,221,200 as the No. 3 overall pick in last month's amateur draft. Meyer had a 2.07 career ERA at the University of Minnesota. He’s in the Marlins’ 60-man player pool and could crack their rotation at some point this year.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson says he feels like he's in good shape as he prepares to help lead New Orleans' eight-game push to make the NBA playoffs. Williamson says his top priorities include bonding with teammates after the NBA this week allowed team facilities to reopen for mandatory workouts following a months-long suspension of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Williamson says the Pelicans can be “really special” if they are healthy and in sync when the season resumes July 30 in Orlando. Williamson has averaged 23.6 points in 19 games since coming back from a preseason knee injury.

UNDATED (AP) — Ja Morant has taken advantage of the NBA’s hiatus and added 12 pounds of muscle, and the NBA’s likely rookie of the year knows exactly what he wants when the Grizzlies go to Orlando. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard's goal is helping Memphis speed up its rebuilding process by clinching the franchise's first playoff berth since 2017 and then hopefully making some noise during the postseason.

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus numbers are rising in Florida and across the NBA. The league says a total of 35 players and staff from the 22 teams that will take part in the rebooted season have tested positive since such checks became mandated on June 23. And statewide, Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases in a single day for the first time. All that news comes less than a week before teams begin arriving at the Disney complex near Orlando.

UNDATED (AP) — Chase Koepka gave up a rare chance to play on the PGA Tour by withdrawing from the Travelers Championship out of safety involving the coronavirus. Now the younger brother of Brooks Koepka is being rewarded . The tour is adding Chase Koepka to the field next week for the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village. Koepka got into Travelers as a Monday qualifier. He played a practice round with his brother and Graeme McDowell. Their caddies tested positive for the virus. That led Chase Koepka to withdraw to protect the field in case he wound up with the coronavirus.

TORONTO (AP) — All 30 Major League Baseball teams will train at their regular-season ballparks for the pandemic-shortened season after the Toronto Blue Jays received a Canadian federal government exemption to work out at Rogers Centre. Toronto will move training camp from its spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida. This exemption does not cover the regular season and player travel between the U.S. and Canada. MLB required an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel until at least July 21.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The PGA of America is removing Horton Smith's name from one of its awards because of his history opposing Blacks. Smith is best known as the first winner of the Masters. The Hall of Famer was president of the PGA of America from 1952 to 1954. The PGA of America board decided to rename the Horton Smith Award after a review found that Smith defended the “Caucasian-only" clause while PGA president. The clause was rescinded in 1961. The honor will now be called the PGA Professional Development Award. It's given to a member for outstanding contributions to professional education.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Townsend Bell is putting his own unique twist on “double duty” this weekend. The NBC Sports analyst will call the IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday before jetting off to Florida to compete in the IMSA sports car race at Daytona. When the IndyCar race ends, a police escort will take him and car owners Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan to a chartered plane to make it back to Daytona for the 6:10 p.m. start.