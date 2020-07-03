Advertisement

Identity of Pilot Who Died In Small Plane Crash Revealed

The small plane flown by a 78-year-old woman crashed in Ocala Wednesday.
The small plane flown by a 78-year-old woman crashed in Ocala Wednesday.(WCJB File)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of the pilot who died in a small-engine plane crash Wednesday has been identified.

Marion County Deputies say 78-year old Ellen Navolio was flying the plane when it crashed outside the Leeward Air Ranch, which is near the Silver Springs Shores neighborhood of Ocala.

Firefighters say the small plane was trying to land when it crashed nose first.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

