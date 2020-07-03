Identity of Pilot Who Died In Small Plane Crash Revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of the pilot who died in a small-engine plane crash Wednesday has been identified.

Marion County Deputies say 78-year old Ellen Navolio was flying the plane when it crashed outside the Leeward Air Ranch, which is near the Silver Springs Shores neighborhood of Ocala.

Firefighters say the small plane was trying to land when it crashed nose first.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

