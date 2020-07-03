Money for Florida’s Guardian Program cut from state budget

NCFL (WCJB) - Money for Florida’s Guardian Program has been cut from the state budget.

$41 million in unused funds was cut from the program that pays law enforcement agencies to train armed school staff or volunteers to act during a shooting.

The program was established in 2018 following the tragedy in Parkland.

The cuts didn’t deter Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach, who said in a statement “At the start of the school year, whatever that may look like, we will have guardians in place along with our youth resource deputies.”

Putnam County Sheriff's Office File (WCJB)

