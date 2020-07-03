Advertisement

Money for Florida’s Guardian Program cut from state budget

$41 million in unused funds was cut from the program that pays law enforcement agencies to train armed school staff or volunteers to act during a shooting.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NCFL (WCJB) - Money for Florida’s Guardian Program has been cut from the state budget.

$41 million in unused funds was cut from the program that pays law enforcement agencies to train armed school staff or volunteers to act during a shooting.

The program was established in 2018 following the tragedy in Parkland.

The cuts didn’t deter Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach, who said in a statement “At the start of the school year, whatever that may look like, we will have guardians in place along with our youth resource deputies.”

Putnam County Sheriff's Office File
Putnam County Sheriff's Office File(WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State budget includes funds to build new school in Chiefland

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

French prime minister resigns, successor to be named

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

State budget includes funds to build new school in Chiefland

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The $34-million project can go forward thanks to special facilities funding included in the budget signed by the governor.

News

Money for Florida’s Guardian Program is cut from state budget

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

50,000 masks were up for grabs in a drive-thru giveaway

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Lubavitch-Chabad Center is ordering more masks for another 50,000 masks to giveaway soon.

News

Alachua County Animal Services offered 4th of July pet safety tips

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The sound of fireworks this weekend can affect the behavior of your four-legged family member.

News

ACPS sets dates for public input sessions on the renaming of J.J. Finley Elementary School

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County School Board is asking for the community's help in renaming J.J. Finley Elementary School.

News

ASO’s website now has ADA compliant features

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Residents in Alachua County who have a disability can use a website that meets their needs if they need help from the sheriff's office.

News

Man released from Marion County jail after filing suit against sheriff

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Louis Payton, 74, filed suit against the sheriff for being held in what he called "unsanitary conditions" during the pandemic. In an order signed by Fifth Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti, Payton was released from jail.

News

Firework sales boom as Fourth of July holiday approaches - clipped version

Updated: 12 hours ago