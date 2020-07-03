Advertisement

More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

'The general public is buying more than ever before'
Fireworks are more popular than ever this pandemic Fourth of July.
Fireworks are more popular than ever this pandemic Fourth of July.(Source: KXAN, WCCO, KCPQ, KCRA, CNN, Hearst, FAMILY SURVEILLANCE VIDEO/Denis Kiriaev, CNN)
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — For many Americans, the Fourth of July will be more intimate this year. It also could be riskier.

Saturday will be unlike any Independence Day in recent memory. From Atlanta to San Diego, hundreds of fireworks shows have been canceled as officials restrict large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, especially as infections surge across the U.S.

With fewer professional celebrations, many Americans are bound to shoot off fireworks in backyards and at block parties. And they already are: Sales have been booming. Some public safety officials say consumer fireworks in more hands means greater danger of injuries and wildfires in parts of the country experiencing dry, scorching weather.

“The general public is buying more than ever before,” said Steve Houser, president of the National Fireworks Association.

While it's not clear exactly what is driving people to shops, some sellers think fireworks are a diversion for people who have been stuck at home during the pandemic.

“We’re seeing new customers ... who usually don’t come to the fireworks tents,” said Robert Fletcher of Desert Sky Fireworks, which has locations across Arizona.

Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco have received more complaints of illegal fireworks this summer than in previous years. While most states allow at least some types of consumer fireworks, many cities prohibit them, even non-explosive sparklers. But they acknowledge it is difficult to stop people from buying them just outside city limits where they're legal.

In Arizona, which has battled wildfires for weeks, thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for Gov. Doug Ducey to ban fireworks this summer.

Delanie Thompson, 28, said she started the petition after seeing a neighbor’s house engulfed in flames last week during a wildfire in Phoenix. She said she and her boyfriend were forced to evacuate their home for 30 hours.

Thompson said she got angry when she later saw a roadside tent selling fireworks in a nearby town.

The Fourth of July is “about our independence,” she said. “Not just about fireworks.”

Authorities in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale seized nearly 4,000 pounds of banned fireworks this week after getting a tip about an illegal sales operation at a house.

Fireworks can be a big danger as many parts of the American West struggle with drought, turning vegetation into tinder for flames.

“It definitely compounds the risk for starting wildfires,” Jessica Gardetto, a spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, said of fireworks.

The center is predicting more wildfires than usual in July across a swath of the U.S. West. And fires started by retail fireworks tend to burn near homes, said Gardetto, who has heard them explode every day for the last week in her neighborhood.

Fires are just one cause for concern. Some doctors fear injuries will increase this year as more people experiment with fireworks at home.

Dr. Erin Miller, a hand surgeon at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said she amputated 42 fingers due to fireworks injuries last year while she was on call during the Fourth of July.

She has simple advice for revelers: Do not use larger fireworks like mortars and cherry bombs.

“Do not mix alcohol or any other substances if you’re choosing to use fireworks,” she added.

But not everyone is as alarmed by the increased interest in consumer fireworks.

“It’s business as usual for us,” said Chris James, a spokesman for the Glendale Fire Department.

The agency will have extra units on standby like usual for the holiday, he said. He recommends having water and a fire extinguisher nearby.

“It’s basic common sense we try to preach,” James said.

Fire departments and many sellers also urge people to have a sober “designated shooter,” said Houser of the National Fireworks Association.

Some in the industry believe monthslong lockdowns during the pandemic explain the increased interest in blowing off steam with fireworks.

“We’ve all been cooped up at home. We all have a lot of added stresses,” said James Fuller, a spokesman for TNT Fireworks. “I think a lot of folks want to feel good again.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 6 minutes ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

National

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier transferred

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A woman who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier was transferred Friday from Bell County to McLennan County to face federal charges.

National

MLB cancels All-Star Game for 1st time since 1945

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
The All-Star Game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

New outbreaks push inmate coronavirus cases past 50,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated Press
At the end of June, the total number of coronavirus cases among prisoners had reached at least 52,649, an increase of 8% from the week before.

Latest News

Coronavirus

California releases 'wear a mask' PSA campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The state of California released an ad campaign to encourage people to wear a mask during the pandemic.

National

Married 71 years, Ohio couple die from COVID-19 one day apart

Updated: 3 hours ago
Glenn and Gertrude Richardson’s 72nd anniversary is Friday. Glenn passed away on June 1, and Gertrude passed on June 2.

National

Married 71 years, Ohio couple die from COVID-19 one day apart

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Glenn and Gertrude Richardson’s 72nd anniversary is Friday. Glenn passed away on June 1, and Gertrude passed on June 2.

National

Redskins to have ‘thorough review’ of name amid race debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
The recent national debate over racism renewed calls for the franchise to change the name, and sponsors this week started mounting their own pressure.

National

WATCH: Osprey flies with large Spanish mackerel in its claws over Myrtle Beach

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some beachgoers got to see an amazing sight over Myrtle Beach.

National

‘Hamilton’ bows on Disney Plus for holiday weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
The film stars the original cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.