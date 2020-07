MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A silver alert is active for a missing and endangered Ocala man.

Marion County deputies say Gilbert Moreeuw,88, left his home on Southwest 57th Avenue on July 2.

Moreeuw suffers from dementia. He was last seen driving a silver 2015 Chevrolet equinox.

