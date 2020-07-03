State budget includes funds to build new school in Chiefland

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly lost in all the attention on $500-million for teacher raises is that the new state budget includes money to build the new Middle-High School in Chiefland.

The Levy County School Board has been moving forward with plans for the new school for years.

Now the $34-million project can go forward thanks to special facilities funding included in the budget signed by the governor.

The new school will be built on the current school property.

Chiefland School File (WCJB)

