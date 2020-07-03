Advertisement

State budget includes funds to build new school in Chiefland

The $34-million project can go forward thanks to special facilities funding included in the budget signed by the governor.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly lost in all the attention on $500-million for teacher raises is that the new state budget includes money to build the new Middle-High School in Chiefland.

The Levy County School Board has been moving forward with plans for the new school for years.

Now the $34-million project can go forward thanks to special facilities funding included in the budget signed by the governor.

The new school will be built on the current school property.

