6th Anniversary Cold case of the death of Leo Rives

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As we approach the 6th anniversary of a Levy County killing, deputies are asking for help bringing this cold case to a close.

On July 5th 2014 31 year old leo rives of Williston was found dead next to his vehicle on Northeast 218th Avenue.

Rives had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies say information is still coming in and they have reason to believe this was a coordinated murder involving multiple people.

Crime Stoppers of Levy County has authorized a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

