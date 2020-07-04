Drive-by shooting: two Alachua County men arrested

Alachua County, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man was arrested and is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, and shooting into an occupied vehicle/dwelling.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a drive-by shooting at the area of 1900 SW 68th Terrace last night around 9:20 p.m.

They found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both people were stabilized and transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

When deputies found the vehicle, several firearms were inside.

26-year-old James Marshall and 25-year-old Brendan Marshall were arrested.

James was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, and shooting into an occupied vehicle/dwelling.

Brendan was charged with attempted murder.

