Fire rescue crews fight wildfire in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in Putnam County tonight.

Forestry officials say lightning caused a fire just near the Trail-Rice Creek management area.

This is just West of County Road 309c on State Road 100. Officials are calling it the bike trail fire.

Other crews from other counties are assisting in containing the blaze.

