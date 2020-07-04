Fourth of July Pet Safety
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A friendly reminder for pet owners.
Experts say the sound of fireworks can affect your four-legged family member
Unusual behaviors to look out for include: pacing or shaking.
Animal service workers suggest keeping pets indoors and making sure they have their owner information on them such as a microchip or a collar.
If you have a lost pet the Alachua County Shelter will be open for reclaims on Tuesday at 10:30 am.
