Fourth of July Pet Safety

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A friendly reminder for pet owners.

Experts say the sound of fireworks can affect your four-legged family member

Unusual behaviors to look out for include: pacing or shaking.

Animal service workers suggest keeping pets indoors and making sure they have their owner information on them such as a microchip or a collar.

If you have a lost pet the Alachua County Shelter will be open for reclaims on Tuesday at 10:30 am.

