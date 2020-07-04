Ocala Symphony Orchestra celebrates the Fourth of July with a concert

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What’s a holiday without some music?

In Marion county, the Ocala Symphony Orchestra celebrated the holiday with a concert at the Reily Arts Center. Earlier on Saturday.

The orchestra performed the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

In-person guests had to sit in assigned seats in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

The performance was also streamed online for everyone to watch at home.

