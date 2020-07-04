Western Alachua County host Fourth of July Springs County kick off event

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Western Alachua County residents are celebrating the Fourth with an unofficial Declaration of Independence

At least 400 hundred people came to Newberry for the Springs County kick-off event

Organizers hope the event will encourage people to sign a petition to create a new county in North Central Florida.

Residents in this area say they want to split off from Alachua County and form Springs County

This would include Archer, Newberry, Jonesville, High Springs, West Gainesville, and Alachua

Organizers say they 1000 people have already signed the petition.

