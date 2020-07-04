Williston police officer under investigation accused of police brutality

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Williston police officer is being investigated after an accusation of police brutality, according to a statement posted on the Williston police department Facebook page.

The Levy County Sheriff’s office is conducting the investigation at the request of the police department after they became aware of social media posts depicting the encounter.

Video shows sergeant Bryan Landis approach a person filming the officer sitting in his patrol car.

Landis attempts to detain the man for allegedly trespassing.

The victim claims the officer battered him before letting him leave the area.

Landis was relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the investigation .

The police department has removed the post from their page due to quote “misuse by Facebook commenter’s.”

