Advertisement

Williston police officer under investigation accused of police brutality

Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Williston police officer is being investigated after an accusation of police brutality, according to a statement posted on the Williston police department Facebook page.

The Levy County Sheriff’s office is conducting the investigation at the request of the police department after they became aware of social media posts depicting the encounter.

Video shows sergeant Bryan Landis approach a person filming the officer sitting in his patrol car.

Landis attempts to detain the man for allegedly trespassing.

The victim claims the officer battered him before letting him leave the area.

Landis was relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the investigation .

The police department has removed the post from their page due to quote “misuse by Facebook commenter’s.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

6th Anniversary Cold case of the death of Leo Rives

Updated: 12 minutes ago
6th year cold case anniversary of the death of Leo Rives. Crime stoppers of Levy County has authorized a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

News

An open letter to the Alachua County School District calls for a detailed distance digital learning plan

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Uncertainty is the only consistent factor across North Central Florida in tackling the upcoming school year. In Alachua County, parents and teachers alike are calling for the school district to come up with a detailed distance learning plan sooner rather than later.

News

Gainesville Lab Approved to Test Marijuana and Hemp for Safety

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kaycha Labs approved to conduct tests on marijuana and hemp.

News

Identity of Pilot Who Died In Small Plane Crash Revealed

Updated: 6 hours ago
The identity of the pilot who died Wednesday in a small-engine plane crash in Ocala has been revealed.

Latest News

News

Don’t drink and drive, a warning head holiday weekend - clipped version

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Don’t drink and drive, a warning head holiday weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
With the approaching holiday weekend, law enforcement officials want to help you avoid getting a DUI on the Fourth of July.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Bill to improve music education in Florida is signed into law

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The three-year early childhood music education pilot program will help school districts implement music education for kindergarten through 2nd grade.

News

Bill to improve music education in Florida is signed into law

Updated: 17 hours ago