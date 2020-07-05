Advertisement

Branford Fourth of July Celebration still goes on

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has seen widespread cancellations ahead of the holiday weekend but that’s not stopping some counties.

For 39 years, Branford has held fourth of July celebrations.

Despite the pandemic and some rainy weather this year was no different.

Event organizers say they almost canceled the day’s events. Instead, they decided to keep it going to give families a sense of normalcy.

Celebrations kicked off with a star-spangled parade. Attendance was expected to be much lower than previous years, but organizers say they were happy with the turnout.

They also said it was an opportunity to support local vendors.

“We felt that the people had already bought their supplies for their booths, their food booths, and stuff like that and they already lost a lot of money from the virus, so, we figured that we’d just keep it going. If you don’t feel comfortable then you don’t come, but if you do come then have a good time.” event organizer Peggy Terry said.

Although masks were not required, the Suwannee county health department gave out free masks and hand sanitizer.

