Car overturns in Bradford County crash

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple agencies responded to a car crash with one person trapped inside.

Bradford County sheriff’s deputies say a car overturned on State Road 100 near the Keystone Airport.

Firefighters say they had to use the jaws of life to rescue the person.

Helicopters crews have also been flown to assist. Drivers should expect delays in this area.

