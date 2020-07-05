Advertisement

Car overturns in Bradford County crash

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple agencies responded to a car crash with one person trapped inside.

Bradford County sheriff’s deputies say a car overturned on State Road 100 near the Keystone Airport.

Firefighters say they had to use the jaws of life to rescue the person.

Helicopters crews have also been flown to assist. Drivers should expect delays in this area.

