Gainesville man behind bars for attempting to burn down a house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Gainesville is awaiting trial after police say he tried to burn down someone’s home

Gainesville Police say, Bobby Williams, 55, poured gasoline at the front door of a house on Northwest 23rd Terrace.

He yelled at the victim saying he was going to light his mother’s house on fire.

Williams told police Chuckie and Pop-Eye told him to kill them. No one was injured.

Williams is in the Alachua County jail. His bond as not been set.

