Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The resumption of the NBA season during the coronavirus pandemic is making mental health a priority. Pelicans general manager David Griffin says it is "critical" and that New Orleans will have mindfulness training every day. Other teams say they have similar plans in place as 22 clubs prepare to resume play in a so-called bubble near Orlando, Florida. The mental health and wellness director of the players' union says says down time in Orlando and restrictions on player movement will present challenges. William Parham adds that he anticipates some increased anxiety, tension and restlessness.

ATLANTA (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrawn from the All-American Team Cup tennis tournament. He was scheduled to face Tennys Sandgren on Saturday in the weekend tournament in Atlanta involving eight top American men’s players. The event is allowing a limited number of fans and not requiring masks, though will provide them if requested. Tiafoe defeated Sam Querrey on Friday, but was showing symptoms after the match and a test was positive. He says he had tested negative for the virus as recently as a week ago.

UNDATED (AP) — The MLS is Back tournament match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps has been postponed after numerous positive tests for the coronavirus. The game was originally set for Thursday. FC Dallas announced earlier this week that six players had tested positive after arrival in Florida for the tournament. Two Whitecaps players tested positive, forcing the team to remain in Canada. Additional tests were negative, but the team had to push back travel until Monday.